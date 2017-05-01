Leaked Image Shows HTC U 11 Specs, Will Have 6GB RAM, NFC, IP57 Water Resistance

I bet a lot of people are itching to squeeze the HTC U 11 but there’s still a good fifteen days before the official launch. HTC’s 2017 flagship will be unveiled in Taipei, Taiwan. Ahead of the launch, an image showing the specification details of the phone has been leaked online.

The image specifically mentions that this is the dual SIM 128GB version which hints that there will probably be another storage variant(s). The HTC U 11 will sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. There will be 6GB of RAM and as mentioned above, 128GB of storage. There will also be a storage expansion slot that accepts up to 2TB cards.

We already know it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 but the image also says the HTC U 11 will have IP57 water resistance. There are no dual cameras on the phone. The rear camera is a 12MP HTC Ultrapixel 3.0 sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and UltraSpeed auto-focus. The 16MP front facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture will be able to take panorama images.

Other features listed include the return of HTC’s BoomSound technology, 3D Audio recording, Hi-Res Audio, and HTC’s Usonic active noise cancellation. The U 11 will support dual nano SIM cards, Quick Charge 3.0, NFC, and dual band WiFi.

While most of the specs have already been listed, one important detail that is missing is the battery capacity. Quite a number of people have complained about the 3000mAh battery that is inside the HTC U Ultra. For a phone with a 5.7-inch display and an extra 2.05-inch screen, that’s pretty small. Now that the number of screens and size have been trimmed down on the HTC U 11, does that mean the battery capacity has also been cut? For HTC’s sake, we hope not.

READ MORE: HTC Records Worst Revenue Numbers in 11 Years

The HTC U 11 will be going up against phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+; the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and the Xiaomi Mi 6. While the Mi 6 will not be launching in the US, HTC will still be facing a lot of competition. The OnePlus 5 is on the horizon too and may launch between now and July.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: