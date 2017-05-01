Leaked Info Suggests The ASUS Zenfone Zoom S is Actually a Smaller Zenfone 3 Zoom

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ASUS’s Zoom series is aimed at photography enthusiasts. The original Zenfone Zoom launched with 3x optical zoom. It was refreshed at CES 2017 with the Zenfone 3 Zoom which still has optical zoom but now wields dual cameras. The Zenfone Zoom S scheduled to launch later this month is said to be a smaller variant of the Zenfone 3 Zoom.

The info says the phone will have the same Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM but will ditch the 5.5-inch display for a 5.2 or even 5-inch display. The unnamed source also says the Zenfone Zoom S may be a Malaysia exclusive.

The rest of the details mentions the phone will be available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage versions and will also have dual 12MP rear cameras. The front facing camera will remain a 13MP shooter.

The Zenfone Zoom S will pack a 5000mAh non-removable battery, so users should expect an insane battery life seeing as it will be paired with a small display and the power efficient SD625. ASUS will be spoiling the fun by shipping the phone with Android 6.0.1 instead of Android 7.0.

There are no details on pricing but since the Zenfone Zoom S is scheduled for a mid-May release, we don’t mind waiting till launch for that info.

