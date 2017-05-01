Official OPPO F3 Promo Images Posted Online Highlights Dual Front Facing Cameras

China’s number two phone manufacturer, OPPO, has a new phone launching in a few days. The device called the OPPO F3 was recently seen on GFXBench and Geekbench revealing its specifications. What surfaced online today are official promo images of the phone courtesy of AndroidPure.

The OPPO F3 like its bigger sibling the F3 Plus (released in March) sports dual front facing cameras in the same 16MP + 8 MP configuration. The phone has a 5.5-inch FHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750T processor unlike the F3 Plus that has a Snapdragon 653 SoC. There is 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage with the option to expand via MicroSD.

The main camera is a 13MP sensor with dual-tone flash. One of the front cameras is a 120° wide-angle sensor for those awesome wide angle selfies. The OPPO F3 has a front mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3200mAh battery with support for fast charging. It also has VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual SIM support (hybrid, nano only).

The OPPO F3 Plus sells for Rs. 30,990 (~$482) in India. The F3 which has a smaller screen and a MediaTek processor will definitely sell for less but may just be a little shy of $400. That’s expensive for a mid-range phone and a lot to shell out for a phone that will launch with Android 6.0. Official launch date is May 4, let’s hope OPPO announces when a Nougat update will be available too.

