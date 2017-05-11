Xiaomi Mi 6 Scratch, Flame and Bend Tests Reveal Inexpensive Flagship Made With Highly Durable Materials

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first flagship phone from the company for this year. The phone sports a premium glossy appeal and is one of the best-looking smartphones from Xiaomi. Even though Xiaomi has not spoken on the IP rating of Xiaomi Mi 6, it claims that it is a splash-resistant phone. However, is it durable enough? JerryRigEverything had done a durability test on Xiaomi Mi 5 which revealed that it could bend and break easily with some pressure. Now, it has performed a durability test on Xiaomi Mi 6 to find out whether it is a weak device like its predecessor.

In the above video, JerryRigEverything can be seen first performing the scratch test on 5.15-inch screen that is protected by Gorilla Glass. The glass scratched at Mohs scale of level 6 which means that if the pocket in which the phone is kept also contains keys and coins, the screen of the Mi 6 will not get scratched. It also indicates that the Mi 6’s quality is on par with that of other flagship smartphones. What’s makes this even more impressive is that its price is around half the cost of Samsung Galaxy S8.

The fingerprint scanner is embedded under the screen of the phone which makes it resistant to scratches. JerryRigEverything has used a razor blade to scratch it and has stated that it does not scratch easily. Even the 8-megapixel front-facing camera is protected as it placed under the glass. The rear panel of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is made up of glass which not only appears sleek but also it does not contract scratches easily. Ceramic panels are more resistant to scratches. Since the deluxe version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 has ceramic rear panel, it is even more protected than the regular version.

The 12-megapixel dual rear cameras are also protected by the sturdy glass of the back panel. When JerryRigEverything had performed scratch test on Xiaomi Mi 5, it was found that the company had used inferior quality metallic alloy frame on it. The usage of cheap metal and the lack of a metallic frame caused it snap in two parts during the bend test. The metallic frame is of Xiaomi Mi 6 is quite strong as it cannot be scratched easily.

Next is the flame test that kills the pixels of the IPS LCD display of Xiaomi MI 6 in about 10 seconds. The Xiaomi Mi 5’s screen met with the same fate on flame test in only 4 seconds. The Xiaomi Mi 6 that weighs 168 grams is 31 percent heavier than Mi 5 that has a weight of 129 grams which indicates that Xiaomi has used stronger materials on the Mi 6.

During the bend test the phone could bend a little but it came back to original position. However, the Xiaomi Mi 5 could bend and break easily with little pressure. JerryRigEverything concludes the durability test video of Xiaomi Mi 6 by saying that it is a champion when it comes to durability.

