Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition Could Be Available in 11 Different Colors TENAA Listing Reveals

When Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi 6, it was announced that it would have a high-end ceramic version. It has been a few weeks since the Mi 6 went on sale and the ceramic version is still not available.

The main reason for the unavailability of the ceramic version is said to be due to the low capacity of ceramic CNC machining. In addition to that, an insider revealed that the Snapdragon 835 processor is still in short supply.

A recent TENAA listing of the Xiaomi Mi 6 appears to be that of the ceramic edition and hints at it being available in multiple colors. The reason we believe it is the ceramic version is because the images on TENAA show the phone with a reflective body. The reflective back is most likely ceramic, plus it even appears to be curvier.

We can’t tell if it is the light bouncing off the surface that gives it that effect or the ceramic version truly has more curves. The image also shows a China Mobile branding on the back. We have added the images of the new listing and the one before the launch to show you what we are talking about.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mijia Launches ¥99 ($15) Cottonsmith Underwear with Wicking Windows Technology

The colors options listed for the phone are gold, gray, silver, white, black, pink, champagne gold, frosted black, dark gray, cherry blossom, and blue. That’s a lot of colors for a phone said to be only available in limited quantities. It is highly likely that all the colors won’t be available at once and may instead be introduced as time goes on. The rest of the specifications are the same with that of the standard edition.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: