Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Gets A New Red Paint Job, Launching Tomorrow

The Redmi Note 4X was launched back in February as a Snapdragon variant of the original Redmi Note 4. That was what we thought until Xiaomi released the high-end version with the same Helio X20 processor we thought it ditched. Originally released in champagne gold, matte black, platinum silver, cherry powder, and a Hatsune Miku Edition with a teal paint, Xiaomi is set to add one more color variant tomorrow.

A teaser image on the official Weibo page for Xiaomi redmi phones has disclosed that the Redmi Note 4X will be getting a new red variant tomorrow. The post is referring to it as a Jingdong special edition, so this may likely not be available on other platforms.

Details about the phone are still unknown. We don’t know if it will be limited to certain memory variants or if it will be sold for a higher price. We will have to wait till tomorrow to get answers to these questions.

Lately manufacturers have started releasing more color variants for their devices as a way to breathe in new life to them. So far, the strategy seems to be working.

Will you be interested in picking up a Red Redmi Note 4X when it launches?

(Source)

