AnTuTu’s Best Cost Effective Flagships For April 2017 Is Out!

AnTuTu has once again released it top 10 best cost effective smartphones for the month of April 2017. The list is composed of smartphone models (Chinese brand) which provide the best value for your money and comes with an affordable price tag. In clear terms, the formula used in compiling the list is the price ratio of the model which is calculated by its processor’s AnTuTu benchmark average score divided by the current price on Jingdong and the brand’s official sales channel. The data were collected from April 1 to April 31st and the model’s sales were all over 1000 units.

The ranking for April 2017 sees a major change from that of the previous month as many models which were on the list in March have been toppled by new entrants. However, the ZUK Z2 (4GB 64GB) still continues to top the chart at the least for the third straight consecutive month. Sadly, the ZUK Z2 will be the last of the ZUK smartphones we’ll be seeing but for a Snapdragon 820-powered smartphone, the Z2’s continues to offer great value for its price which is very much affordable at 1299 Yuan ($188).

The second spot is occupied by a new entrant, the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual (3GB + 32GB) which is one of the products of the collaboration between LeEco and Coolpad. The Cool 1 is closely followed in the third position by the Coolpad Cool 1C (3GB+32GB) which is different from the Cool 1 Dual just in the dual camera which the Cool 1 dual packs. Both Coolpad smartphones feature the Snapdragon 652 chip and are priced at 899 Yuan (~$130).

LeEco, known for cheap flagships retains a couple of places on the chart, with the LeEco Le 2 Jazz Edition at the fourth spot and the Le Pro 3 at the fifth. Lenovo’s ZUK Z2 Pro and the ZUK Edge were the sixth and seventh-most cost effective smartphones in China for April 2017. This no surprise due to the fact that Lenovo recently slashed the prices of the ZUK models. After all, the line is going to be shut down completely and would subsequently fall under the Moto brand name.

Read More: Midrange Chip Battle: MediaTek Helio P30, 12nm Octa-core Chip also Coming Soon

It may surprise you to know that the Xiaomi Mi 6 which just went on sale towards the end of April made it up the chart at number nine. Xiaomi’s first dual camera phone, the Redmi Pro also appears on the chart at number 8. The list is completed by the Mi 5S Plus which sits at number 10 to completes the top 10 chart. Notice the high numbers of dual camera phones on the chart? Perhaps, that is a reflection of the growing trend.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: