Apple to Release iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus King of Glory Special Edition on May 19

If you do not reside in China, you most likely are not familiar with the mobile game called King of Glory. It is nothing to be ashamed of. Made by Tencent games, King of Glory belongs to the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre. It is very similar to League of Legends, another MOBA game made by Tencent but which is more popular in the West.

Come Friday, the 19th of May, Apple will be releasing a King of Glory Special Edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The back of the phones will be engraved with the King of Glory logo and characters from the game. The phones will also have matching live wallpapers and customized retail boxes.

There will be five color options in all including a red variant similar to the (PRODUCT)RED™ – iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Special Edition released last quarter.

There is info on the price and availability yet but this will most likely be limited to China only.

