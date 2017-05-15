Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus Leaks: Color Variants Showcased in Leaked Poster

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A leaked poster that had surfaced in the past week revealed that the Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphone will get announced on May 26. However, Huawei has not released any official statement on the announcement of the new Huawei Nova phones. The launch of these phones seems to be drawing near as another leaked poster has appeared to show the color variants of the Nova 2 series.

The promotional poster shows the upcoming Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will be available in three color variants like blue, green and pink. The front side of the phone can be seen sporting black colored bezels. However, the images of Huawei Nova 2 that appeared on TENAA had revealed the phone with white bezels.

Read More: Latest Rumour: Huawei Honor 9 Launching on June 21?

The most striking change that will be seen in the upcoming Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones is the presence of horizontally aligned dual rear cameras coupled with dual-LED flash. The predecessor Nova phones came with single rear cameras.

There is no information available on the camera configuration of the upcoming Nova phones. The image also suggests that the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus would be arriving with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Appearance-wise, the Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will have similar design, but they will be arriving with slightly different specifications. The Nova 2 will be a smaller device featuring a 5.1-inch display whereas the Nova 2 Plus will be featuring a 5.5-inch screen. Like the original Huawei Nova and Nova Plus, the successors phones are pegged to support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Both the smartphones are speculated to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Other details of the new Huawei Nova 2 series are currently available. Like the predecessor phones, the Nova 2 phones are expected to feature more than 3,000 mAh battery. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-loaded on these phones along with Emotion UI.

The details on the pricing and availability of Nova 2 series are also unavailable. As stated above, the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are rumored to get unveiled on May 26.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: