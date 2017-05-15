Samsung Galaxy Note 7R Launch Imminent as it Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification

Samsung will be selling two Note series phablets this year, the first one is the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 and the second one is the flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. The latter is expected to launch in the third quarter of this year, but the Galaxy Note 7R is heavily speculated to launch in the next month. The arrival of the Galaxy Note 7R seems to be imminent as it has received Bluetooth SIG certification. Earlier in this month, it had also received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

On May 12, the SM-N935F received certification from Bluetooth SIG, the regulatory body that checks whether the device supports the Bluetooth standard. The certification has not revealed any information on the specs of the phablet.

Rumors have it that the Galaxy Note 7R will not be available for purchase across the world. The first market that is expected to receive the Galaxy Note 7R is the home country of South Korea. The models that have been recently certified such as SM-N935S, SM-N935K and SM-N935L are speculated to be the respective variants of SK Telecom, KT Corporation and LG Uplus carriers of South Korea. China is also another country that is expected to receive the Galaxy Note 7R.

Nothing much is known on the specifications of the Galaxy Note 7R. However, recent rumors claim that the phablet would be arriving with the same specs that was available on the discontinued Galaxy Note 7.

The Note 7R is speculated to launch with two changes. The first one is that it will be launching with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed and the second one is that it will be packed with a smaller battery of 3,200mAh instead of the 3,500mAh battery that was available on the original Note 7. The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is rumored to arrive in color choices such as Blue Coral, Black, White and Silver.

There is differing information available on the pricing of the phone. Leaked information coming from China says that the phablet would be available for 3,599 Yuan ($521). Earlier reports that came from Korea stated that the Note 7R would be priced around $620 in South Korea.

