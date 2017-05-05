Refurbished Galaxy Note 7R Launch Nearing as it Receives FCC Certification

Samsung is preparing to launch the reintroduce the Galaxy Note 7 into the market. The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is speculated to launch as Galaxy Note 7R. The alleged smartphone has been certified by Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in the U.S. which means its arrival in the country is drawing near. However, rumors claim that the Note 7R will be launched first in the home country of South Korea.

In the previous month, the Galaxy Note 7R had received approval from Wi-Fi Alliance and now FCC has approved three models of Galaxy Note 7R with model numbers SM-N935S, SM-N935K, and SM-N935L. In South Korea, it is speculated to be available through three major operators such as SK, KT, and LG.

Newer information suggests that the Galaxy Note 7R would be available in color choices such as Coral Blue, Silver, Black and White. These color variants are the same ones that were available with the original Note 7.

As far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy Note 7R is expected to feature the same specs as the original phone. However, the Note 7R is speculated to come with two modifications. Instead of the 3,500 mAh battery on Note 7, its upcoming refurbished variant is expected to house a 3,200 mAh battery. Also, the Marshmallow OS would be replaced with the newer Android 7.0 Nougat on Galaxy Note 7R.

The original Note 7 that was launched last year in August came with a pricing of 988,900 won ($869). However, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 are expected to cost 700,000 won ($615). This leaked information suggests that the Note 7R would be $250 cheaper than the Note 7.

A Korean publication had revealed recently that the Galaxy Note 7R would be releasing at the end of coming month in South Korea. The arrival time of the Note 7R in June seems to be suitable because it is arriving almost two months after the release of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that went on sale from April and also it is launching around two months earlier than the forthcoming Galaxy Note 8 that is speculated to debut in August or September.

