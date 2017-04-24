Galaxy Note 8 Launching at IFA 2017 to Rival iPhone 8 in September?

Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director said in a press meet in Lisbon that the IFA tech tradeshow (usually held in September) is an ideal place for Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Note 8. It means that the Galaxy Note 8 may launch in September to rival against the next-generation iPhones as well as the rumored iPhone 8/X flagship.

Since 2011, Samsung has used the pre-IFA platform to launch the first Note phablet, Note 2, Note 3 and Note 4. However, in 2015 and 2016, the South Korean tech giant did not launch the Galaxy Note 5 and Note 7 at IFA tech tradeshow, but they were launched through unveil events in New York. in the month of August.

Speculations have it that Samsung wanted to avoid clashing of Galaxy Note’s launch with its best rival, the iPhone. Hence, it chose to unleash the Galaxy Note 5 and Note 7 in August for better sales result. The Galaxy Note 5 did achieve better sales but as we all know the Note 7 met with a premature death because of its faulty battery.

Heithicker wants Samsung to return to IFA this year to debut the Galaxy Note 8. The South Korean company is expected to hold the biggest presentation at the upcoming IFA 2017. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on whether the company will be unveiling smart TVs, other home appliances or the Galaxy Note 8.

Hethicker said during the recent press conference that the journalists and media from across the globe will be coming to Berlin where the IFA tradeshow is regularly held. It is not possible to gather media and journalists in other cities in August, he added.This year, the IFA 2017 will be held between Sept. 1 to 6.

The rumor mill is slowly picking up pace on revealing leaked information of Galaxy Note 8. Recently, a prototype of Galaxy S8+ was spotted with vertically arranged dual rear camera setup. Speculations suggest that this device could end up releasing as Galaxy Note 8.

Also, KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed key information on the specs of Galaxy Note 8. According to Kuo, the 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup will be on par with the twin rear camera of iPhone 8. The rear is also pegged to sport fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy S8 duo. The phablet would probably include a 6.4-inch display that will support QHD+ resolution. It will be driven by Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 in different markets.

