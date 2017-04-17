Galaxy S8+ Prototype Leaked Photo Hints Arrival of Dual Rear Camera On Samsung’s Next Flagship

At the beginning of this month, a leaked photo had revealed a Samsung Galaxy S8+ prototype featuring a vertically positioned dual rear camera system. It is speculated that Samsung may have considered adding dual rear camera feature on Galaxy S8+. Now, more leaked photos of the Galaxy S8+ prototype have surfaced once again with a pair of cameras sitting on its backside.

The front panel of the smartphone resembles a lot to the Galaxy S8+. The rear has two cameras placed in a vertical design and below them is the LED flash. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanners cannot be seen.

In the past year, the rumor mill had predicted that Samsung Galaxy S8 would be sporting a dual rear camera module, but it did not come true. In December 2016, a tipster from China had revealed that the South Korean company had decided to dump the idea of using dual camera feature on Galaxy S8.

However, the presence of dual camera setup on a Samsung phone has given birth to rumors that the next generation flagship phones will feature it. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 8 by August this year. Speculations are rife that the Note 8’s design will be based on the Galaxy S8. Now that the Galaxy S8 has arrived with single lens rear camera, rumors are suggesting that the Note 8 will come with the much-awaited dual rear snapper.

One of the recent reports have revealed that the Exynos 9 series chipset that may power the Galaxy Note 8 carries support dual rear lenses. Hence, there is a possibility that the phone revealed through the leaked photo may be the upcoming Note 8 with twin rear-facing cameras. However, there is no concrete evidence to confirm it.

Samsung is yet to introduce on it smartphones. However, many of its rival phones such as iPhone 7 Plus and LG G6 already feature dual rear lenses. Even the leaked shots of the Xiaomi Mi 6 hint that the smartphone would be coming with a twin rear camera. A leaked photo of an alleged protective case of OnePlus has suggested that the OnePlus 5 would be also coming with a dual lens camera feature.

