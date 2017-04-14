Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Photos Reveal USB Type-C, Curved Back But No 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Xiaomi has started teasing the features of its upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone. The first teaser hinted the arrival of dual rear cameras on the Mi 6 and the following teaser has suggested that it may arrive with curved design at all four sides at the front and rear. It is also rumored that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be coming with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that will be embedded under the front glass. It is also said to function as a Home button. Weibo has now revealed several leaked photos of the Xiaomi Mi 6 which confirm all the aforementioned teasers and leaked information.

It can be clearly seen from the above image that the Xiaomi Mi 6 has a larger Home button compared to its predecessor. Rumors have it that does not press down. However, it is speculated to be equipped with a linear motor to deliver vibrational feedback.

The body of the Xiaomi Mi 6 appears to be made of ceramic to boast premium design. If you remember, the recent teaser suggested that the Mi 6 will have four curved design. Now, this could mean two things: curved display + curved back design or four curved design at the back (kind of like Honor Magic which had an eight curved design). Despite reports saying that the Mi 6’s display was going to be flat, this new teaser from the company kind of rekindled dual curved display rumors.

But seeing these renders and the fact that they are in line with previous leaks, it’s possible that Xiaomi’s teaser was talking about the four curved design at the back. Fresh information also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be coming with IP67 certified dust and water resistant body.

Xiaomi Mi 6’s topside seems to feature an IR blaster. The right side of the phone features volume controllers and power button. The back panel is equipped with dual rear cameras coupled with dual LED flash. The bottom side of the phone features a USB Type-C port that separates the two external speakers. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 appears to be aesthetically beautiful in these leaked shots. It is a well-known fact that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 835. Recently, it was spotted on Geekbench with stellar performance scores.

With the arrival of features like IP67 rated body and iris scanner, it seems that the phone will be selling with a higher price tag. Leaked details have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6’s base model featuring 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage would be available for 2,199 Yuan ($319) whereas the starting price of Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus featuring 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage would be priced at 2,699 Yuan ($392).

