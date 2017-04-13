blackview deal

Insider Reveals Xiaomi Mi 6 Might Have A Home Key Problem

If you are counting down to the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6, then you we still havel 6 days to go. Xiaomi’s new flagship will bring a number of new features one of which is the new Snapdragon 835 processor. However, the focus of this post is on the home button which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

Analyst, Sun Changxu yesterday revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner similar to that of the Huawei P10 or rather the Xiaomi Mi 5s. This scanner is embedded under the front glass and doesn’t need to have a hole cut into the phone, although manufacturers create a groove on the phone to allow users know where the scanner is.

Since the scanner also doubles as a home button and it doesn’t press down, a linear motor is needed to provide vibrational feedback. This is the same technology used in the iPhone 7.

Another analyst who posts on Weibo using the handle @Mocha RQ has a problem with the home key on the Mi 6. According to his post, the iPhone 7 uses a linear motor priced at about $10, but the linear motor in the Mi 6 costs less than $1!

That cheap price most likely translates to a less powerful motor that doesn’t provide enough vibrational feedback like that of the iPhone 7.

 

  • Zero

    What an stupid move from Xiaomi… They are wanting to kill the Mi line too?

    • balcobomber25

      A stupid move to pay less for the same part? That’s a smart move in business.

  • Jh1

    So, if I’m correctly understanding this, we are assuming that there is a problem with the vibration motor for the home button simply because it is much cheaper than the one apple uses? Seems like a rather premature conclusion to me.

  • balcobomber25

    Stupid article. Xiaomi (and other Chinese companies) often pay much less for the same parts than Apple does. There is zero correlation between price of a part and performance.

    Xiaomi has invested in over 100 tech startups, several of which are experimenting with this exact technology. Without actually knowing which suppliers each company is using this is a pointless comparison.

  • Guaire

    LOL. I thought that it doesn’t work properly.