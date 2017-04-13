Xiaomi Mi 6 Appears on Geekbench With Brilliant Scores

The official announcement of Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus will happen on April 19. It has been confirmed that Mi 6 duo will be driven by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is the primary SoC that is speculated to be present under the hood of several flagship phones of this year.

According to Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by msm8998 which is nothing but the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Mi 6 has recorded a score of 2006 points on single-core test and it has scored 6438 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench. Even though the Xiaomi Mi 6 used for Geekbench testing has recorded brilliant scores, the test unit was not running on the highest processing speed of the chipset.

According to the official page of Snapdragon 835, it can work at a maximum speed of up to 2.45 GHz. The Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus are expected to deliver impressive battery performance as they not only feature a power efficient chipset but also they are expected to come with full HD screens rather than using quad HD screens like flagships from other smartphone OEMs.

The Geekbench listing of Xiaomi Mi 6 reveals that the smartphone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will be skinned with the latest version of MIUI. The test unit has 6 GB of RAM onboard. It is also expected to be available in 4 GB RAM option.

Speculations are rife that the Xiaomi Mi 6 that features a 5.15-inch screen would be coming with 19-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel UltraPixel selfie camera. On the other side, the Mi 6 Plus featuring a 5.7-inch display is speculated to house a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel UltraPixel selfie snapper. Both phones are rumored to arrive in UFS 2.0 storage choices like 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. The Mi 6 may come with a 3,200 mAh battery and the Mi 6 Plus is pegged to house a 4,500 mAh battery. The Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus are speculated to be available with a respective starting price of 2,199 Yuan ($319) and 2,699 Yuan ($392).

