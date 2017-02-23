Samsung Unveils Exynos 8895 Octa-Core Processor: First Exynos 9 Series Chip

Samsung, today unveiled its first processor in the Exynos 9 Series. The new chip, called the Exynos 8895 is Samsung’s first 10nm processor. Samsung says the chip is already in mass production.

The Exynos 8895 brings a number of improvements such as a 27% increase in performance and a 40% decrease in power consumption. The SoC uses a combination of four second-gen custom CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. For the GPU, it features a Mali-G71 MP20.

The Exynos 8895 has Cat. 16 LTE, offering up to 1Gbps in download speeds and 150Mbps (Cat. 13) in upload speeds. There is also a gigabit LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation (5CA).

Samsung says its new chip comes with advanced Multi-Format Codec and supports 4K UHD recording and video playback at 120fps. For the cameras,the Exynos 8895 supports up to 28MP sensors for the rear and front cameras and a combination of a 28MP and 16MP sensor for a dual-camera combo.

There is also a Visual Processing Unit (VPU) designed for machine vision technology. This will be used to improve the recognition of an item or its movements by analyzing the visual information captured by the camera.

A statement made by the Korean giant says “With Samsung Coherent Interconnect (SCI) technology, the latest processor integrates a heterogeneous system architecture that allows faster computing for a wide range of applications such as artificial intelligence, and deep learning”.

The Exynos 8895 is expected to make its way into a variant of the Galaxy S8, but Samsung didn’t mention that during the unveiling.

(Source, via)

