Samsung Facing Supply Issues With Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

Samsung is already facing supply issues with orders for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in its home country. Early pre-orders started on the 7th of April and by the 18th, it had crossed the 1 million mark (highest record for a new phone), leading Samsung to extend the registration period.

Both phones went on sale on the 21st of April (including the US too) and reports say there are already shortages with supply. Samsung says the reason for the shortages is due to “an imbalance of color or model at retail stores”. The Midnight Black model is said to be in short supply already and the Orchid Gray is also running low.

There is no report yet if the shortage is limited to South Korea or it extends to other markets. However, we advise you prepare your minds to receive your shiny brand new phone a little late.

Samsung says it expects to sell 60 million units while market analysts are playing safe and putting the figure at 46 million.

