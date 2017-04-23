Lenovo VP Reveals Moto Upcoming Phones Will Come With ZUK’s ZUI

Apparently, in a bid to revive the ailing Moto brand, Lenovo has disclosed that the upcoming Moto smartphones would feature the intuitive ZUI which is used on its ZUK brand. This disclosure is credited to have been made by Lenovo’s Vice-President Alex Chen Yu via his Weibo account*.

Before now, the Moto brand basically runs on native Android OS right from when Google acquired Motorola and even after the brand was purchased by Lenovo. With such setup, competing in a market where custom ROM like the MIUI, Flyme, EMUI, and others exist will be a minus on its part. Thus, the latest move could be a last dash effort to tweak things for the Moto brand and make it more appealing and competitive in the market.

The VP didn’t give details as to whether the ZUI will be on all Moto smartphones or on the flagship models.This year, we are already expecting the low-end Moto E as well as Moto C. Also, the next generation Moto Z flagship models are expected to be launched soon and if at all the ZUI will feature in a Moto smartphone, they are more likely candidates. We had seen render and leaks of Moto Z2, Z2 Play and Z2 Force, with the possibility of all making their debut this year and it will be more exciting if they come with top end specs in addition to the ZUI. The ZUI will likely be the latest ZUI v2.5.

(*Footnote: We couldn’t locate the post on Lenovo VP Chen Yu’s official Weibo page. We can’t say why but it is possible the post may have been deleted from his account or perhaps, this information isn’t actually from him)

(via)

