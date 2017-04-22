Huawei P10 Memory Scandal: Removes UFS 2.1 Description from Official Mate 9 Website

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier this week, there were reports from owners of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus about the different flash memory speeds on their devices. While some recorded read and write speeds for UFS 2.1, others got speeds for UFS 2.0 and the rest recorded eMMC 5.1 speeds.

Huawei later issued an official statement regarding the matter, explaining that flash memory is sourced from different suppliers, all of which are tested to ensure they meet up with standards. Then the CEO spoke on the matter via his Weibo account and revealed that shortages in supply led to the use of eMMC flash memory in some units. He also added that he didn’t notice any difference in performance while using the Huawei Mate 9 with a UFS 2.1 storage and the Huawei P10 Plus with an eMMC 5.1 storage.

The latest twist regarding the matter is Huawei has modified the info on the Huawei Mate 9′ page and removed the part that says there is a UFS 2.1 storage in the device. Weird right? Why modify the page for the Mate 9 when the affected devices in question are the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus? Does it mean that there are units of the Mate 9 that don’t have UFS 2.1 flash memories? Or is it a precautionary move for new units of the Mate 9 that won’t ship with UFS 2.1 flash storage? Turns out that there are units of the Mate 9 with UFS 2.0. flash storage and Tweeter user (@yao_yunfan) has provided evidence.

UFS2.0 Chips spotten on Mate9: Samsung KLUBG4G1CE-B0B1（32GB） (max 5.8Gbps)

TOSHIBA THGBF7G9L4LBATR (64GB) (max 11.6Gbps) pic.twitter.com/gzZ348SzTY — 鷂運番 (@yao_yunfan) April 22, 2017

So not only are there various flash memory versions on the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, but it also applies to the Mate 9 (32GB and 64GB versions). Although in this case, it is UFS 2.0 and not eMMC 5.1.

