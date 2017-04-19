Huawei MediaPad T3 in 7-inch, 8-inch Variants Officially Introduced

Huawei has silently launched two new tablets, the 7-inch MediaPad T3 and the 8-inch MediaPad T3. Around two weeks ago, the rumor mill had revealed the leaked specs of 7-inch, 8-inch 10-inch MediaPad T3 and 10-inch MediaPad T3 Lite tablets. However, among these rumored devices, Huawei has only made the 7-inch and 8-inch MediaPad T3 official so far.

Huawei MediaPad T3 7 Specifications

The 7-inch MediaPad T3 is a Wi-Fi-only device that comes with a 7-inch IPS display that carries support for a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek MTK8127 chipset that features a quad-core processor clocking at 1.3 GHz. The 8 GB model comes with 1 GB of RAM whereas the 16 GB variant is packed with 2 GB of RAM.

The front and rear sides of the 7-inch MediaPad T3 feature 2-megapixel cameras. The Android Marshmallow OS running on it is customized with EMUI 4.1 skin. It comes with a 3,100 mAh battery. It comes in color choices such as Space Gray and Moonlight Silver. It measures 179 x 103.68 x 8.6 mmm and its weight is around 250 grams.

Huawei MediaPad T3 8 Specifications

The 8-inch MediaPad T3 features an 8-inch IPS screen that produces a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. The Snapdragon 425 SoC featuring 1.4 GHz quad-core processor is present under the hood of this tablet. its 16 GB model has 2 GB of RAM whereas the 32 GB variant has 3 GB of RAM.

For photography, it features an autofocus enabled rear camera of 5-megapixel and a fixed focus 2-megaixel front camera. The tablet is loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS modified with EMUI 5.1. It includes a 4,800 mAh battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, it carries support for Wi-Fi 802.11n, LTE-FDD, TD-LTE, UMTS and GSM. Its color options include Space Gray and Luxurious Gold. Its dimensions are 211.07 x 124.65 x 7.95 mm and it weighs around 350 grams.

Huawei has just listed these tablets on its website. However, it has not given out any information on the pricing and availability 7-inch and 8-inch MediaPad T3 models. However, leaked information that surfaced around two weeks ago revealed that the 7-inch model would sell for 129 euros ($138). The 8-inch MediaPad T3 Wi-Fi only model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage is pegged to cost 219 euros ($235). The same storage variant with LTE support is rumored to be priced at 239 euros ($256). As mentioned above, Huawei may also unveil a 10-inch MediaPad T3 as well as 10-inch MediaPad M3 Lite in the near future.

