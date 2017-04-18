Japanese smartphone and display manufacturer today announced its new flagship phone, the Aquos R.

Sharp is a display manufacturer and what better way to show it than in their phones. The Aquos R sports a 5.3-inch 2K HDR IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rest of the specs are top notch too. The RAM is 4GB and paired with a Snapdragon 835 processor. Storage is 64GB but there is no mention of a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The Aquos R has a 22.6MP f/1.9 primary camera with OIS, high-speed autofocus and LED flash while the front facing camera is a 16.3MP wide-angle sensor. There is Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed and a 3160mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. The Aquos R also has a fingerprint scanner embedded under the home button.

Sharp has also joined the AI train with its own assistant called Emopa. Èmopa will provide useful details such as news and weather reports according to the location of the user. It will also study the owner’s usage habits and remind you to set alarms.

Emopa isn’t the only cool stuff about the Aquos R. There is also a smart charging dock called Robokuru that works with Emopa. If a call comes in, the dock rotates and searches for the face of the owner using the front facing camera. You can also activate the AI Assistant by simply saying “Hello Emopa” when the Aquos R is docked in Robokuru.

The design of the Sharp Aquos R isn’t awe-inspiring like that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 but it makes up for it with its specs. It features a curved metal frame with glass on the back and front. The power button and volume rocker are coated with a reflective paint but we can’t tell if its metal or plastic. The Sharp R Aquos has a 3.5mm audio jack, and has a IPX5 . IPX8 waterproof rating and an IP6X dustproof rating. There is no detail yet on when the phone will be available for purchase or a price tag but it will be available in black and silver.

