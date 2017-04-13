Sharp Z3 Officially Unveiled with Quad HD Display, Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM, Android Nougat

Sharp Mobile has unveiled its first smartphone of the year, the Sharp Z3, as a successor model for Sharp Z2 from 2016. The smartphone seems to be aimed towards Taiwanese market as its official video is available on the YouTube channel of Sharp Mobile Taiwan. Since Sharp smartphones are not sold usually in the U.S., the Sharp Z3 may not arrive in the country.

The Sharp Z3 has a molded metallic chassis and its surface is made from diamond sandblasting process. The phone is available in a single color of champagne gold. The rear side of the Sharp Z3 bears resemblance to iPhone 7 as it antenna strips on the top and bottom edges. The thickness of the phone is 7.78 mm. It measures 157.9 x 78.5 mm and its weight is 185 grams.

The Sharp Z3 has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen that produces a quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It offers a maximum brightness of 520nits and promises easily readability under direct sunlight. The physical Home button below the display is embedded with a fingerprint scanner. The bottom side of the Sharp Z3 features an external speaker, a microUSB port and a microphone. The topside has a 3.5mm audio jack and another microphone.

The rear side of the phone has a 16-megapixel camera that comes with features like PDAF, OIS and dual LED flash. Its font-facing camera is of 13-megapixel that supports PDAF and 80.7-degree wide-angle shooting.

The Sharp Z3 is a dual-SIM phone that is driven by Snapdragon 652 chipset that features a 1.8 GHz eight-core processor. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It provides users with a native storage of 64 GB and it comes loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It is packed with a 3,100 mAh battery. Its sales will begin from April 15 in Taiwan through Synnex dealers and PChome shopping online. It will be hitting the carrier stores as well as Asia-Pacific markets by May. The device is priced at NT$ 1,3990 ($462).

