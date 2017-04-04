Huawei MediaPad T3, M3 Lite Specifications, Pricing Leaked

The Huawei MediaPad T3 was spotted in the previous month receiving Wi-Fi certification and approval from Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Hence some of the specs of MediaPad T3 have been already revealed. Popular tipster, Roland Quandt has spilled newer information on MediaPad T3.

According to Quandt, Huawei’s upcoming Android tablet named MediaPad T3 would be arriving in three variants with different screen sizes. The first model is Huawei MediaPad T3 that features a 7-inch screen and has an internal storage of 8 GB. It only supports Wi-Fi connectivity and it is priced at 129 euros ($137). This is the cheapest tablet of the four rumored Huawei tablets that are expected to launch soon. Unlike other models, it may not feature an LTE model.

Huawei's new Android tablet armada is coming soon… four models, ranging from 7 to 10 inch and 129 to 379 Euro. #MediaPadT3 #MediaPadM3 pic.twitter.com/HQJWxTok8U — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 3, 2017

The Huawei MediaPad T3 8 has an 8-inch display and the MediaPad T3 10 has a 10-inch display. Both the tablets are speculated to be arriving with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of native storage. The Wi-Fi only and LITE variants of MediaPad T3 are expected to cost 219 euros ($233) and 239 euros (254), respectively. The MediaPad T3 10 Wi-Fi only and LTE variants are pegged to be available for 229 euros ($244) and 279 euros ($297), respectively.

The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite10 will also be coming with a 10-inch display and it will be equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. Its Wi-Fi only variant may cost 329 euros ($350) whereas its LTE variant is poised to be available for 379 euros ($404). All the variants are rumored to be powered by MediaTek processors.

The actual U.S. based pricing for the above tablets are not available yet. These tablets may launch in Europe. Also, since the MediaPad T3 has been approved by FCC, it is likely that the tablet may also launch in the U.S. There are no details available on the release date of these MediaPad tablets.

