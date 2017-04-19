Galaxy Note 8’s Dual Rear Camera Will Rival iPhone 8, Claims Analyst

Earlier this week, a leaked photo of Samsung Galaxy S8+ prototype featuring a dual camera setup had surfaced. Speculations started swirling that the alleged phone could end up releasing as Galaxy Note 8. Now, well-known analyst from KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, has predicted that the Galaxy Note 8 would be the first Samsung phone to come with dual rear camera.

According to Kuo, the Galaxy Note 8’s dual camera feature will beat the image quality of the dual rear snappers present on the iPhone 7 Plus phablet. Also, it will be on par with the twin rear cameras of the forthcoming OLED iPhone (aka iPhone 8). The analyst also added that the dual rear-facing camera feature will be “the most important upgrade” coming on the successor of Galaxy Note 7.

Kuo has predicted that the dual rear camera of Galaxy Note 8 will include a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor for wide angle shooting and another 13-megapixel tele shooter sensor. Both the cameras are expected to support Optical Image Stabilization and 3x optical zoom. The recently leaked render suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 may feature a vertically arranged dual rear camera setup.

The analyst has further added that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a 6.4-inch OLED screen that will carry support for QHD+ resolution. Depending on the region, the Galaxy Note 8 would be featuring either a Snapdragon 835 SoC or an Exynos 8895 chipset. Like the Galaxy S8 duo, the Note 8 may come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apart from spilling beans on the camera details and leaked features of Galaxy Note 8, Kuo has also revealed what sort of reception Galaxy S8 duo are receiving during their pre-order period. He has claimed that the market analysis carried out by KGI Securities has revealed that the reception of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has been better than what was expected since their launch. Previously, he had predicted that Samsung would be shipping 40 to 45 million units of S8, but current market response has compelled him to revise the shipment predictions. Fresh forecasts indicate that Samsung will ship 50 to 55 million units of S8.

The full-screen design of the Galaxy S8 has received overwhelming response from the market. The new form factor will be able to attract high-end smartphone buyers. KGI Securities had previously stated that there are no attractive selling features on the Galaxy S8. However, the analyst now claims that market response has exceeded the expectations.

