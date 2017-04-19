Full Specification Details of Geotel Amigo Released

Geotel is a new Chinese smartphone manufacturer. They already have two devices under their belt, the Geotel A1 and the Geotel Note which features a MetalPrint back. The manufacturer has been busy working on their next phone called the Geotel Amigo.

The last we heard of the Amigo is that one of its colors will be Alpha Red like the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED™. The renders provided then also showed a few features like a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a rear camera housing that looks like that of the Moto Z turned upside down and a front facing camera with its own LED flash. Today we have received a full spec sheet of the Amigo and are what you would find in a mid-range phone today.

The Amigo will have a 5.2-inch HD screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and will be powered by a MTK6753 octa-core chipset. There will be a storage expansion slot for up to 256GB cards and It will run android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The rear camera on the Geotel Amigo is a 13MP shooter while the sensor up front is a 5MP sensor. The front camera sits in the middle of the top bezel and is flanked on the left by a dual-tone LED flash and a light sensor. Sitting on the right of the front camera is a notification LED. The 5.2-inch phone will have a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

The overall design of the Geotel Amigo looks pretty nice especially the Red Alpha variant. Geotel has promised that the Amigo will receive regular updates and will be priced competitively. There is no launch date yet but when it launches, we should get a review unit.

