Geotel Note GIVEAWAY!

Geotel is one of the new smartphone makers and they have a pretty nice looking yet a very cheap device that is called Geotel Note. The phone costs just below $90 but it has a lot of cool features.

When it comes to the design, the phone is made entirely of plastic. It does not feel very cheap but some metal elements would have added a more premium look.

When it comes to hardware, the Geotel Note has some decent specs for the price.

The phone ships with a quad-core MTK6737 chip, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Other key specs include 5.5” 720p display, 8MP front-facing, and 13MP main cameras, notification LED light, a replaceable 3200mAh battery and Android 6.0 out of the box.

