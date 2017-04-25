Geotel Note Flash Sale at $9.99 Brings MediaTek MT6737, 3 GB RAM

Geotel Note is a new budget phone that is priced lower than $90. In the previous month, we had published an in-depth review of the Geotel Note phablet. The phablet is now available on a flash sale on Tomtop with a pricing of $9.99.

Starting from April 25 at 4:00 PM (GMT +8) until May 2, the Geotel Note is available for $9.99 through a flash sale on Tomtop. However, there is a limitation which provides only one handset at that price each day until the end of flash sale.

During the same flash period, the Chinese retailer site will be selling 50 units of Geotel Note at $85.99. After the end of flash sale, the Geotel Note will be available with its regular pricing of $89.99. The package of the Geotel Note includes the handset, battery, charger, USB cable, TPU protective case, protective film and user manual.

The Geotel Note is a 4G budget phablet that does not appear cheap, but it has a premium appeal. The 5.5-inch HD screen and it is driven by MediaTek MT6737 chipset that features a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 16 GB.

The external storage of the phone supports up to 32 GB of microSD. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The frontal shooter is of 8-megapixxel with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle shooting support.

The Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS will be running inside the Geotel Note. The phone is equipped with a 3,200 mAh battery. It is available in color choices Dignity Gold and Phantom Navy.

Even though Geotel is a relatively new Chinese smartphone, its devices have a stylish appeal and come with impressive specs and pricing. Before shipping its devices, Geotel smartphones are made to go through many quality control test procedures. Apart from Geotel Note, it also has another phone called Geotel A1 phone under its belt. Geotel Amigo is one of its upcoming smartphones. Its specifications have already been revealed.

