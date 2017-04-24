Leaked Photos of iPhone 8 Dummy Model Show Full-Glass Design, Dual Rear and Front Cameras

in the past few months, the rumor mill has been speculating only on the specifications and features of iPhone 8 which is rumored to be releasing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of iPhones. However, recently a leaked schematic of the alleged iPhone 8 had surfaced showcasing its features like full glass design and vertically positioned dual rear camera. Now, Benjanim Geskin, designer of concept phones who had recently revealed an iPhone 8 schematic has now come with up fresh photos of a dummy unit of iPhone 8.

Apple has been using metal unibody design of Apple iPhones starting from iPhone 5 in 2012. The iPhone 4 and 4S smartphones that were launched earlier had glass panels on front and rear sides flanked with a metallic frame in between. The iPhone 8 rumors have been claiming that Apple would be bringing back glass design on it.

According to Geskin, the iPhone 8 would be coming with 2.5D curved glass on the front as well as on the back with a stainless-steel frame running along its edges. The new photos of the purported iPhone 8 dummy unit show the smartphone featuring a display that covers the entire front. Since a physical Touch ID Home cannot be seen, it can be guessed that the biometric recognition will be present underneath the display.



It will continue to sport slim bezels of up to 4mm and it is also features a Lightning port on the left which also houses the volume controllers. The right side features an elongated Power button along with a SIM tray. The thickness of the iPhone 8 is speculated as 7.1mm. The iPhone 7 has the same thickness.

In the camera department, the iPhone 8 seems to feature a dual camera setup that is arranged in a vertical design. Both the snappers are separated by an LED flash. Geskin claims that the iPhone 8 would also be featuring dual cameras.

Other sources have claimed that the iPhone 8 would be housing a 5.8-inch OLED display. Like the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 would continue to sport IP68 certified chassis. Other rumored features include wireless charging, iris scanner and 3D facial recognition.

(source|via)

