Xiaomi Mi 6 Theme Song ‘Only One’ by Jiang Han Released; Describes the Stunning Beauty of Mi 6

Xiaomi has released an official theme song for its recently launched Mi 6 flagship phone. The name of the song is ‘Only One’ and it is composed by Jiang Han, a singer from China. The lyrics of the song is based on the description of the flagship phone.

It is said that the theme song has been released to make the people of the world know that it is an international product, even though it is now being sold solely in China. The lyrics of the song are beautiful that highlight the premium features of the Xiaomi Mi 6 such as its marvelous ceramic body and glass design.

Here are the lyrics of the song:

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was introduced on April 19 and it will be hitting the market by April 28 in the home country. Fresh information suggests that over 600,000 people have registered for Xiaomi Mi 6 on JD.com, an online retailer from China. It will be also available through other Chinese online retailers. Speculations indicate that Xiaomi Mi 6 registrations across other Chinese retailers may cross 2 million mark.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has a 5.15-inch IPS LCD display that supports full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The SoC of the phone is Snapdragon 835. Its 64 GB and 128 GB storage models have 6 GB of RAM. There is no microSD card slot available on the Mi 6.

It has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel frontal camera. it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS overlaid MIUI 8 skin. It has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. It is packed with Quick Charge 3.0 enabled 3,350mAh battery. The rumor mill had been talking about a larger Mi 6 Plus smartphone. However, it was not unveiled alongside Mi 6. Fresh news suggest that it may be launching in the next two months.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be available in color choices such as Black, White and Blue. A recent TENAA listing has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be arriving in several more colors. The 64 Xiaomi Mi 6 is selling at $365 whereas its 128 GB variant is priced at $420 in China. The special edition of Xiaomi MI 6 featuring ceramic chassis is available for $435.

