OnePlus 3 and Oneplus 3T Get OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with Lots of Improvements and Fixes

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are OnePlus’ most treasured devices at the moment. OnePlus just released a new beta build for both devices that brings lots of features and fixes some known bugs from the previous build.

The new build called OxygenOS Open Beta 5 (Open Beta 14 for OnePlus 3) fixes issues like system reboot when setting wallpaper, occasional launcher crash, and wallpaper settings not working. They have also fixed the bug that prevents the auto night mode from turning off and changed the default sunrise time from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. .

Other improvements includes Bluetooth optimization(car bluetooth fixes, battery usage optimizations and auto connection issues), GPS optimization (improved accuracy and lesser likelihood of dropped connections). The community app has also been updated to version 1.8.

If you are already running an Open Beta version, you should receive the new update as an OTA. If you are on a stable version and want to try out the Open Beta, you can check here for instructions. If you decide you want to return to the stable version, a full wipe of data and cache is required.

(Source)

