Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Full Specs, Price Revealed; Arriving with 5.7-inch FHD Screen, Helio P20, 4 GB RAM

Samsung is prepping up to add a new phablet to its Galaxy J lineup. The alleged Galaxy J7 Max has been spotted in leaked images that have been reportedly taken from a product presentation. The leaked photos contain the specifications and features of the Galaxy J7 Max.

The leaked information that have been reportedly sourced from Samsung insiders suggests that the alleged Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (model number SM-SM-G615F) would be coming with a 5.7-inch TFT display that will carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is fueled by an octa-core processor that works at 1.6 GHz. Speculations have it that the phablet could be featuring the MediaTek Helio P20 (MT6757V) chipset.

The MediaTek chip of Galaxy J7 Max would be supported by 4 GB of RAM. The phablet is expected to feature a native storage of 32 GB along with a microSD card slot.

It is arriving with a f/1.7 aperture 13-megapixel rear camera that is enabled with a dual LED flash. It will be coming with a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture. It will be also accompanied by a LED flash. The front camera will be coming Smart Glow 2.0 which seems to be a feature for snapping beautiful selfies.

The Galaxy J7 Max will be preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat and the phone will also support making payments through Samsung Pay Mini. It is likely that the phone would be featuring a fingerprint scanner that will come embedded under the Home button at the front. It will be packed with a 3,300mAh battery.

The above image state that the Samsung Galaxy J7 would be a better phone than the competitor Chinese phones. The second image states that the features like ability to make payments, Insta Share, Smart Augmented Reality, customization of images with live stickers and filters, front-facing flash, low-light photography, large-sized 5.7-inch full HD resolution supporting screen, and 4 GB RAM are not available on any of the Chinese brands that are priced below INR 20,000. This suggests that the Galaxy J7 Max would be priced below $312. Here is a chart that compares the upcoming Galaxy J7 Max with other Chinese phones like OPPO F1s, Vivo V5 and OPPO F3:

The Galaxy J7 Max is expected to be available in color choices like Gold and Black. It is likely to get announced in June. Since the phablet is powered by a MediaTek chip, it may not arrive in the U.S. as the chip is not compatible with LTE bands of the U.S. If the Galaxy J7 Max is going to arrive in the U.S., Samsung may release a Snapdragon variant of the phablet.

