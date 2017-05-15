Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Rumored As Launching on May 23, Specs Details Leaks

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi released its largest smartphone yet, the Mi Max on May 10 last year and it did come out with a bang due to its expansive display. But more than a year after, the Mi Max is yet to get a successor even the Mi Max isn’t listed on the Mi mall any more. Thus,a successor to the Xiaomi Max dubbed Mi Max 2 has become the subject of a couple of leaks and rumours. We have even seen a

Before now we have seen a couple of leaks on the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with its specs details said to include a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor but with a larger aperture in order to get better camera effect. On the other hand, the front selfie shooter will have a 5MP sensor. We had even seen a photo said to be of the Mi Max 2 but which we believe is fake. Now, a fresh rumor has emerge and interestingly, it tips the Mi Max 2 as officially launching on May 23 and that the publicity for the launch event would commence tomorrow. While we can’t say if this is true, Xiaomi has this year been releasing its products without long notice like the Redmi Note 4X. So don’t brush this aside just yet, it is possible a launch would take place on May 23.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was rumoured to come with the same 6.44-inch display with 1080p resolution. The device is tipped to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8 and with an increase in the battery capacity to 5000mAh. An earlier rumour also tips the Mi Max 2 as packing a Snapdragon 660 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and 4GB RAM on the standard version. There are indications now that the Xiaomi Max 2 will feature a Snapdragon 626 processor for the 4GB RAM version while the SD 660 chip would be for the higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Also, the battery capacity may be increased from the 4850mAh on the Mi Max to a 5,000mAh capacity.

There are also talks of the MIUI 9 on the Mi Max but that doesn’t look feasible except the device isn’t launching soon. The MIUI 9 Beta testing has commenced properly not to talk of rolling out on a smartphone. As for the price, an earlier rumor hints that the Mi Max 2 price may be adjusted slightly but will still fall between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan, not exceeding 1999 Yuan at most.

