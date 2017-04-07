Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Spotted On GFXBench, Likely Sporting the Unannounced Snapdragon 660

Xiaomi Mi 6 has taken all the attention of Chinese mobile fans in the past few months. But if you are looking for a bigger update, in terms of the screen size, we might have something interesting today — the yet to be announced Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

The Mi Max 2 model seems to have gone through the GFXBench benchmarking app under the code name Xiaomi Oxygen, revealing all the basic specs of the device. First of all, we know the phone is from the large phablet series mainly because of its supersized 6.4-inch 1080p display as revealed by the benchmark listing. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 2.2GHz. While the exact model wasn’t revealed in the benchmark, it seems that this octa-core chip is none other than the rumored Snapdragon 660 mid-range processor. There were rumors about the same chip being used by a Xiaomi phone, so this kind of goes well with the previous leaks.

Other Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs revealed by GFXBench include 4GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and Adreno 506 GPU. Then there’s a 12MP camera at the back capable of recording 4K videos and a 5MP shooter up front. In case you are wondering, there’s NFC as well.

To recap, the rumored specs of the Snapdragon 660 include octa-core architecture @ 2.2GHz, manufactured on a 14nm Samsung process, LPDDR4X memory support, X10 LTE and UFS 2.1. Of course, these are just rumored specs and we will have to wait for Qualcomm to officially take the wraps of the chip to confirm them.

Note that the Xiaomi Mi Max was announced in May 2o16, so it’s likely that we’ll see an update to the model in the coming months.

(via, source)

