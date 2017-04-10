Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Latest Details: Snapdragon 626 Chip, Sony IMX378 Sensor & More

The first half of this year may likely see Xiaomi release a good number of smartphones and other gadgets. Already, we are expecting the Snapdragon 835-powered Mi 6 to be launched any moment from now. Another smartphone that will likely hit the market within the first half of the year is the second-generation Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected this year as a replacement for the Mi Max which was released last year and is even off the shelf on Xiaomi Mall presently. Latest details about the Mi Max 2 has emerged and there are indications that the next-gen Xiaomi smartphone will not use the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 660 chipset, as rumoured and purportedly spotted on benchmark, but will feature a Snapdragon 626 processor instead. The Snapdragon 626 chip is said to be the successor to the Snapdragon 625 and comes with an increase of about 10% in performance over the SD 625. The new SD 626 also has support for dual cameras while also retaining the qualities of the SD 625 in terms of power and battery life advantages.

In addition, the Mi Max 2’s camera is said to be another area of major upgrade. It is tipped to come with the same setup as used on the Mi 5S, which is a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor but with a larger aperture in order to get better camera effect. On the other hand, the front selfie shooter will have a 5MP sensor. Earlier on, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was rumoured to come with the same 6.44-inch display with 1080p resolution. The device is tipped to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8 and with an increase in the battery capacity to 5000mAh. An earlier rumour also tips the Mi Max 2 as packing a Snapdragon 660 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and 4GB RAM on the standard version.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Spotted On GFXBench, Likely Sporting the Unannounced Snapdragon 660

As for the price, the source of the latest leaked details hints that the Mi Max 2 price may be adjusted slightly but will still fall between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan. Of course, nothing is certain until Xiaomi goes official with the next-gen phablet.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: