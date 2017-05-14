Xiaomi Has Sold 4 Million Units of The Redmi 3S in India

Xiaomi India has revealed that the Redmi 3S has sold a record 4 million units in the country. The sales figure also includes sales of the Redmi 3S Plus and Redmi 3S Prime.

Released in India in August, the Redmi 3S sports a 5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. It also has a 4100mAh battery.

The Redmi 3S Prime on the other hand differs in RAM (3GB) and storage (32GB) only. While the Redmi 3S+ keeps the RAM at 2GB and doubles the storage to 32GB, it is sold as an offline exclusive.

It is not unusual for phones that offer high value for money to do well in India and the Redmi 3S series have proved that once again. Xiaomi also knows the Indian market is really important that is why it has established two production factories already.

At the moment, Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone company in India after Samsung. It has achieved this via its focus on online sales. In order to expand further, it is planning to open its Mi Home physical stores around the country. The first will be opened on the 20th of May at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru.

