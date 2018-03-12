Huawei P20 Lite Appears on Polish Online Store Ahead of Release: Press Renders, Specs, & Price

The launch of the Huawei P20 series is still two weeks away but the P20 Lite is already listed on a Polish retail site complete with specs, renders and price.

Design

True to the leaks, the Huawei P20 Lite does have a notch in its display. Huawei is calling it FullView 2.0 and it gives the phone a 19:9 aspect ratio. Housed within the notch is a sensor, earpiece and camera.

There is glass on the front and back with the latter having a mirror like finish. It is also curved to allow for better handling.

Huawei P20 Lite Specs

The Huawei P20 Lite has a 5.8” 2280 x 1080 FullView 2.0 display. It is powered by the Kirin 659 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Users can add up to an extra 256GB of storage via a MicroSD card slot.

On the back, the Huawei P20 Lite has a 16MP sensor paired with a 2MP for capturing depth of field details for bokeh images. Huawei has included a new technology called Fusion Pixel which is said to provide greater light absorption for clearer and more accurate photos.

A 16MP camera sits within the notch for portrait selfies. It also has face unlock and can detect up to 96 facial features. If face unlock isn’t your style, you can use the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to keep your device secure.

The phone also comes with NFC for mobile payments, Bluetooth 4.2, a microUSB port, hybrid dual SIM slot (nano) and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a FM radio and runs EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0

The Huawei P20 Lite packs a 3000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge. It weighs 145g and measures 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4 mm.

Huawei P20 Lite Price

The Huawei P20 Lite is priced at 1,599 Zloty (~$469). The store is also offering an installment payment plan of 79.95 Zloty/month for 20 months. It is available in blue, black, and pink.

