Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Microsoft-Customized Versions Up For Pre-Orders

Just like last year, Microsoft partnered with Samsung and launched a customized version of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. The customized versions are now available for pre-orders on Microsoft Store. These variants do not run Windows 10 Mobile, but they are customized with the best Microsoft apps for Android. According to a spokesman from the Redmond giant, once you power on the phone and connect to Wi-Fi network, a “Microsoft Customization” will start to include Microsoft apps in the software. The apps included in the package are OneDrive, Excel, Skype, Word, OneNote, Cortana, Outlook, and Microsoft Launcher.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are available on Microsoft Store in their unlocked versions and they can be pre-ordered with free shipping in the U.S. According to the official pages, the handsets will start shipping starting from March 16. The price for the standard version of Samsung Galaxy S9 is $720, while the Plus version is priced $840. These variants may be very useful to users who care about productivity and own a Windows 10 PC which they use for work. Also, keep in mind that Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus can also be transformed into PCs thanks to DeX Pad, and using apps like docs on such a device would be even more useful.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ models come with way better camera featuring variable apertures (from f/1.5 to f/2.4). The Plus variant also comes with a dual camera setup, and in both versions, the fingerprint scanner has been placed in a more comfortable position. The devices obviously come with a more powerful SoC (Samsung Exynos 9810 for the EU variant and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the U.S. version).

