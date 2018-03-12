Leaked Official Poster Confirms OPPO F7 Will Pack a 25MP AI-Powered Selfie Shooter

OPPO‘s F-series has always been known for its topnotch selfie camera. The OPPO F7 is expected to continue that trend, going by the latest leaked details of the smartphone. OPPO is expected to unveil the F7 in India on March 26 and the device is already tipped to come with a similar full-screen design featured on the F5. Well, not really similar. The F7’s full-screen design has a notch at the top of the display similar to that of the iPhone X.

The new leaked promotional poster seems to have been captured by the leaker on a banner OPPO mounted on an undisclosed location in India. The poster confirms the presence of a 25MP AI-powered selfie shooter onboard the smartphone. Recall that the OPPO F5 also features a selfie camera with artificial intelligence.

OPPO is yet to reveal other specifications of the F7 but an earlier report tips that the smartphone would feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 19:9 display with up to 89.09 percent screen-to- body-ratio. The device is also rumoured to pack a MediaTek chipset. The phone is said to feature enhanced real-time HDR, enhanced beauty mode and augmented reality stickers. The OPPO F7 is also expected to pack a 4GB RAM as well as a 6GB RAM with up to 64GB of expandable storage.

