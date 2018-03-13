Buy Xiaomi Foam Washing Soap Dispenser For Only $26.60 On LightInTheBox [Coupon Code]

It’s no secret that hand washing is important. There’s no dearth of products that claim to keep your hands clean and healthy. However, more often than not these products are either too complicated to use or ineffective.

That’s exactly where the Xiaomi Mijia Automatically Touchless Foaming Dish Inducs Foam Washing Soap Dispenser comes into the picture. It features a built-in sensor and adopts a pump mechanism that identifies hand movement and discharges the perfect amount of soap or hand sanitizer with very little direct human control needed.



This highly-useful Xiaomi Foam Washing Soap Dispenser is currently up for grabs for only $29.60 on LightInTheBox. The Beijing-based online retail company is giving a considerable 55% discount on the device’s original selling price of $65.98.

On top of that, you can use coupon code ‘6563357MI’ at the time of checking out to get an additional $3 discount. This brings your grand total down to only $26.60.

While the discount is slated to end in 1 day, the aforesaid coupon code will be valid until March 16. You can head straight to this link to take advantage of the discount and use the coupon code before it expires.