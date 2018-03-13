Buy Xiaomi Mijia Roborock Vacuum Cleaner 2 For Only $449.99 On GeekBuying

Keeping your home clean and tidy can be a backbreaking task. While the market is brimming with all sorts of house cleaning products, they are either ineffective or carry a steep price tag.

Equipped with sweeping and mopping function, the Xiaomi Mijia Roborock vacuum cleaner 2 is a must-have home appliance. Although keeping your home clean gets relatively easier with the Mi robot vacuum cleaner 2, it doesn’t come cheap.

The international version of the Mijia Roborock Vacuum Cleaner 2 normally sells for $ 699.99 on GeekBuying. As a result, cost-conscious buyers cannot get their hands on this highly-effective vacuum cleaner manufactured by Xiaomi.

But much to the delight of those who aren’t willing to spend that kind of money for the Mijia Roborock Vacuum Cleaner 2, GeekBuying is offering a considerable 36% discount on the device’s original asking price.

As a result, the Mijia Roborock Vacuum Cleaner 2 is currently up for grabs for only $449.99. This is without an iota of doubt, the best price for the 2nd generation Xiaomi vacuum cleaner.

This promo is slated to come to an end on March 31. It’s also worth noting that there were only 264 pieces left at the time of writing.



Alternatively, you can go for the Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner 1, which normally carries a price tag of $399 on GeekBuying. Until March 31, you can buy the vacuum cleaner by shelling out only $249. But the discount is only valid for the remaining 387 pieces.

GeekBuying is also selling the Xiaomi Xiaowa Vacuum Cleaner at a discounted price until March 31. The device usually sells for $399 on GeekBuying; however, the remaining 299 pieces will be available for just $279.



You can head straight to this link in order to take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end. It is also imperative for you to bear in mind that there only a few pieces left.