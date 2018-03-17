OPPO R15 Will Launch On March 31

After weeks of leaks and official teasers, OPPO has finally revealed the launch date for the OPPO R15. An official poster released on Weibo says the OPPO R15 duo will launch on March 31.

According to the poster, the OPPO R15 launch will kick off at 20:00 hrs (local time) and be televised on Zhejiang Satellite TV. If you are familiar with OPPO launches, you know it is usually a musical concert and device launch bundled into one.

In a separate poster, OPPO also revealed that Chinese actor, Zhang Yishan will serve as brand ambassador for the new flagship(s).

The OPPO R15 and OPPO R15 Dream Mirror Edition are the two phones OPPO will launch on that day. Although they share some similarities, there are also key differences.

The OPPO R15 will come with a 6.28” 19:9 AMOLED display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution and a notch at the top. It will have MediaTek’s new Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On its rear is a 16MP + 5MP dual camera combo while a 20MP selfie camera sits in front. The R15 will run ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and pack a 3450mAh battery.

The OPPo R15 Dream Mirror Edition will come with the same display, RAM, and storage. However, it will swap the Helio P60 for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660. It will also have a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup on its rear which slightly protrudes.

Other differences are a smaller 3300mAh battery and a 3D glass back and ceramic version unlike the R15 which has 2.5D glass back.

