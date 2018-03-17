Buy DBPOWER T22 LCD Mini Projector For Only $94.99 On Amazon [Coupon Code]

Despite its mini styling, the DBPOWER T22 portable projector delivers an impressive contrast rate of 2000:1. It is equipped with a cutting-edge led source which makes it 70% brighter than a lot of other 2400 lumens LED projectors that are currently available in the market.

This highly portable projector is up for grabs for $159.99 on Amazon. However, if you’re not willing to shell out that kind of money, we’ll tell you exactly how you can get a 40% discount on the device’s original selling price.

Simply use coupon code ‘KVF3PDPX’ at the time of checking out in order to bring your grand total down to just $94.99. By applying the aforesaid coupon code, you end up saving $65 on the original quoted price of DBPOWER T22 mini projector.

But if that’s still not a good enough reason for you to buy the T22, here’s a brief glimpse of what it has to offer. The mini projector supports 3D function, making it ideal for home entertainment and a slew of activities such as viewing photos, playing games, and watching movies. Moreover, it allows the user to adjust projection size which ranges from 30 to 176 inches with a projection distance of 1.1 to 5m.

The DBPOWER T22 supports a slew of devices including 1080P TV, smartphone, iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire TV stick, Xbox, SD, laptop and 1080P TV with HDMI cable for a multimedia home theater. If you’re interested in checking out the full specifications, head straight to this link where you can also use the aforesaid coupon code before it expires on March 31.