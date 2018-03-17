Buy ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite Smartphone For Only $229.99 On GeekBuying

ZTE launched its long-awaited Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone in September, last year. But much to the chagrin of cost-conscious buyers, the phone didn’t come cheap since it boasted an array of jaw-dropping specs and features.

If you’re a smartphone enthusiast looking to buy the much sought-after Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone without emptying your pocket, we have good news for you. Let’s head straight to the details.

The black gold color version of the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone normally sells for $449.99 on GeekBuying; however, the site is offering a 49% off on the phone’s original asking price. In other words, the coveted smartphone will be up for grabs for just $229.99 on GeekBuying, but only for a limited period of time.

This is a massive reduction in the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone’s original asking price, especially considering what the device has to offer in terms of specs. First off, the phone sports a big 5.5 inches TFT display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at a pixel density of 403PPI (pixel per inch). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection.



The Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone has 6GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a powerful Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653 processor, under the hood and comes with an Adreno 510 GPU (graphics processing unit).

Moreover, it runs on Nubia’s own skin, the Nubia UI 5.0, which is based on Android 7.1 (Nougat) operating system. It is backed by a robust a 3200mAh non-removable battery and supports QC3.0 charging.

On the photography front, the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone sports a 13.0MP dual camera with NeoVision 7.0, f/ 2.2 aperture at the back and a 16.0MP front camera. Furthermore, the smartphone supports two Nano-SIM cards, which are compatible with 4G.

You can click here to check out the full specification and take advantage of the promo, which is slated to end in just 2 days. Moreover, you can choose from a slew of other options such as Asian Version Black Gold, Package B Black Gold and lots more.