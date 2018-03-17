Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Confirmed: Name Trademarked In Colombia

In the past few years, there were many rumors about the names of the upcoming Samsung devices. Just to make an example: according to recent rumors, Samsung Galaxy S10 will be released as Galaxy X. After the Galaxy Note 7 was retired from the market due to its battery issues, rumors suggested that Samsung decided to put an end to the Note series: but it was not so. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been released with more powerful hardware than ever, and now, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been confirmed as well.

The trademarks of the most important Samsung devices always get registered in Colombia, and the upcoming phablet has been added to the list, which also contains Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 and other devices already in commerce. Note that the listing only confirms the name of Samsung Galaxy Note 9, there is no info about its launch date, or its specs. The phablet is rumored to come in Q3 2018 just like its predecessors. It may be announced in August and it may be made available to purchase starting from September. Among the rumored specs there is an Infinity Display with a QHD+ resolution and a fingerprint reader placed in a more comfortable position than the Note 8.

According to reports, there will not be an under-display fingerprint reader like the one unveiled by Synaptics or present on the Vivo X20 Plus UD. The device should come with exactly the same SoC as the new Galaxy S9, that is the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 for the European version and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the U.S. variant. There should be at least 6 GB of RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of internal storage depending on the configuration that you will choose to buy. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also rumored to sport a 12 MP dual camera and a battery with a capacity of more than 3300 mAh.

