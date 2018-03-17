Get Heavy Discounts On Xiaomi Notebook Air & Notebook Pro On GearBest [Promotion Code]

If you’re a gadget buff looking to get your hands on a high-end notebook without emptying your pocket, you’ve come to the right place. GearBest is currently giving considerable discounts on a slew of Xiaomi-branded Notebooks.

Moreover, we’ll even let you know how you can save an extra amount of money apart from taking advantage of the discount offered by GearBest. Let’s delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

GearBest is giving 4% off on Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air offering 8GB RAM/256GB ROM, and featuring NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. As a result, you can buy this cost-effective notebook by shelling out just $889.98.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code ‘XMNB03’ at the time of checking out and bring your subtotal down to only $769.99. You end up saving an additional $119.99 on the notebook’s already discounted price.

You can choose from a slew of other sizes and a couple of color options including deep gray and silver. This promo is slated to expire in just 1 day and there were only 93 pieces remaining at the time of writing.

You can head straight to this link to buy the device at a reduced price and use the coupon code before it expires.

Sporting a 13.3-inches display, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air with 8GB RAM/256GB ROM and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics under the hood, this version of the Mi Notebook Air has an 8% discount on GearBest. This decreases its real sale price to just $899.98.

By using the promotion code, ‘XiaomiEU4’ at the time of checking out, you can further lower your subtotal to only $779.99. Basically, you save an extra $119.99 apart from the getting an 8% discount offered by GearBest. With only 90 pieces left, this promo will end in 1 day. You can click here to take advantage of the promo.

There’s a considerable 24% off on another version which has 8GB RAM/256GB ROM and packs a robust Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics chipset. The device carries a Flash Sale price of just $749.99.

There were only 82 pieces left and this promo will end in 2 days. It’s worth noting that the coupon code ‘XiaomiEU4’ is not valid for this product.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

Powered by an Intel Core processor and with an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro offers 8GB of RAM, a hearty 256GB hard disk storage and runs on Windows 10 operating system. GearBest is giving 8% off on the device’s real selling price.

The Flash Sale price this version of the Mi Notebook Pro will be bearing for 2 more days is $1098.99. The discount is valid for the deep gray color version of the notebook.

By applying promotion code ‘MIBOOKI7’ at the time of checking out, you can save a considerable $129. Your subtotal comes down to only $969.99.



Likewise, there’s 13% discount on 16GB RAM/256GB ROM version with Intel Core i7-8550U and 8% off on 8GB RAM/256GB ROM version with Intel Core i7-8550U processor. These discounts are scheduled to come to an end soon.

You can visit this link to buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro at a considerably slashed price. However, the promo is on the verge of wrapping up and there were only a few pieces left at the time of writing.

GearBest is giving 7% discount on another variant of the Mi Notebook Pro which offers 8GB RAM/256GB ROM and draws its power from an Intel Core i5-8250U processor. The Flash Sale price of the device is $959.99, but you can get an additional discount simply by using promotion code ‘XMNB01’ at the time of checking out.

After applying the aforesaid promotion code, your subtotal will reduce to just $799.99. But this promo is valid for only 2 days and there were 117 pieces left at the time of writing.

You can follow this link to buy this version of the Mi Notebook Pro and use the promotion code before it expires. Aside from that, the site is also giving 13% off on 16GB RAM/256GB ROM version and 8% off on 8GBRAM/256GB ROM for a limited period of time.