Use This Coupon Code To Get Heavy Discount On Dibea Smart Vacuum Cleaners On Banggood

Keeping your house clean and tidy can prove to be strenuous. Although the market is brimming with all sorts of house cleaning products, they usually are incompetent and bear steep price tags.

That’s exactly where Banggood’s latest Dibea smart vacuum cleaners promo comes into the picture. The site is allowing cost-conscious buyers to get their hands on a slew of highly-effective vacuum cleaners while saving a considerable amount of money.

Dibea C17 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Dibea C17 vacuum cleaner is currently up for preorder for $129.99 on Banggood. The site is giving buyers an opportunity to get this powerful portable sweeper at a discounted price. Here’s how.



By using coupon code ‘BGDB0312’ at the time of checking out, you can save $13.00 and bring your grand total down to only $116.99. It’s worth noting that the C17 vacuum cleaner normally carries a price tag of $139.99 and it is likely to retain the original asking price as soon as the aforesaid coupon code lapses.

Dibea SC4588 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Despite being lightweight, the Dibea SC4588 vacuum cleaner is capable of providing 15kpa vacuum suction in order to pick up all sorts of dust, pet hair, and cat litter. This power-packed vacuum cleaner is now available on Banggood for $71.99.



But if you’re are not willing to spend that kind of money, you can use coupon code ‘BGDB0312’ at the time of checking out and reduce your grand total to $64.79. In other words, you can save S$7.20 by using the aforesaid coupon code.

Dibea D960 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Alternatively, you can go for the Dibea D960 smart robot vacuum cleaner which is currently up for preorder for $219.99 on Banggood. Sporting a D-shape, ultra slim design, the Dibea D960 boasts a slew of versatile cleaning modes.



Moreover, it comes with a 2-in-1 sweep and mop option. It is powered by a brushless motor and features 1200pa powerful suction that not only helps it to clean more effectively but also bring vacuuming noise down.

You can save a considerable $22 by using coupon code ‘BGDB0312’ while checking out. This will reduce your grand total to only $197.99.

Recommendations

The Dibea LW-200 hand-held vacuum cleaner can be preordered for $64.99 on Banggood. In order to save $6.50, you can use coupon code ‘BGDB0312’ while checking out. This lowers your grand total to only $58.49. Likewise, by applying coupon code ”BGDB0312,’ you can save $12 while preordering Dibea F6 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, which sells for $119.99 without the discount on Banggood. The reduced price you have to shell out to buy the F6 is only $107.99.

You can visit this link in order to check out the promo and use the coupon code for a discount before it expires. It is imperative for you to bear in mind that the Dibea-branded vacuum cleaners are likely to retain their original asking price on Banggood as soon as the coupon code elapses.