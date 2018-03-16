Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Scores 115,247 on AnTuTu, Higher Than India’s Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi Note 5 in China on March 16. The Redmi Note 5 was Xiaomi’s first full-screen smartphone that featured a dual camera setup. Apart from that, the Redmi Note 5 is the first smartphone in China to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Apart from the Redmi Note 5, the only model using a Snapdragon 636 chip is the Redmi Note 5 Pro which was launched in India last month.

It is expected that both the Redmi Note 5 and 5 Pro would score the same on benchmark since both pack same processor. Interestingly, that isn’t the case as the AnTuTu benchmark score of China’s Redmi Note 5 has been revealed. Xiaomi shared the AnTuTu score of the SD636-powered device and it surpassed that of India’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. To compare, the Redmi Note 5 Pro scored 112,649 points while the newly launched Redmi Note 5 scored 115,247 points. The gap isn’t too wide to elicit much consideration. It could be as a result of more RAM space. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a 6GB RAM version which could be the version that ran through AnTuTu.

The Snapdragon 636 chipset onboard both models pack the same configuration. It is designed using the Octa-core Kyro 260 CPU architecture and is built on a 14nm silicon wafer. The mobile processor is clocked at 1.8GHz and is paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The new processor also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0. The CPU is composed of four large Cortex A73 cores and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz.

