Google Rebrands Android Wear As Wear OS

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Google has officially announced that it is rebranding Android Wear to Wear OS. Android Wear was introduced in the year 2014 for the wearable devices. After facing criticism related to updates and feature changes, the company is hoping to start afresh with new branding.

The new branding comes with a new logo and a new website. The company has already shared details regarding the Wear OS and called it “a wearables operating system for everyone”. The Wear OS also has a new tagline — “Make every minute matter.”

Dennis Troper, Director of Product Management, Wear OS by Google, said,

We’re announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all – the people who wear our watches. We’re now Wear OS by Google, a wearables operating system for everyone. You’ll begin to see the new name on your watch and phone app over the next few weeks.

Google has released a list of every smartwatch that will receive the Wear OS update. The list includes Fossil Q Venture, LG Watch Sport, Louis Vuitton Tambour, Michael Kors Sofie, Montblanc Summit, Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, Movado Connect, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, Guess Connect, Gc Connect, Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Michael Kors Access Dylan, TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, Diesel Full Guard, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil Q Explorist, Michael Kors Access Grayson, Fossil Q Control, LG Watch Style, MIsfit Vapor, Nixon Mission, and Huawei Watch 2 (non-cellular versions).

The rebranding of the platform comes as the company believes that Wear OS is a better name because Google didn’t want the “Android” branding hanging around given that one-third of Android Wear users were pairing their watches with an iPhone.

Read More: Google Working On Own Custom Chips, But Next Few Pixels May Use Qualcomm Processors

Google will likely share more details about its future ambitions and upcoming features at its I/O conference in early May. We are also expecting some new wearable devices to get launched at Baselworld 2018, the watch expo that is scheduled to take place in Switzerland from 22nd March to 27th March.