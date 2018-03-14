Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Launching In Europe Soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India as successors to the Redmi Note 4/4X, though the Redmi Note 5 is available in China and some other countries as the Redmi 5 Plus.

On Friday, March 16, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will leave the shores of India and launch in China as the Redmi Note 5 albeit with slightly different features. However, there is a report that China won’t be its only destination.

According to Roland Quandt (@rquandt), the Redmi Note 5 Pro is going international soon with Europe on the list. It will also have the required bands for respective markets. He also adds that when the phone lands in Europe, it will come in a 32GB version that will be priced around €230 and a 64GB model priced around €270.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro going international soon (= not just India/China). Coming to Europe incl. appropriate LTE bands, priced around 230 Euro (32GB) and 270 Euro (64GB). — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 14, 2018

At the moment, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is only available in 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB configurations, so the 32GB model is a new variant.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99” 1080 x 2160 display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor, has dual rear cameras in a 12MP + 5MP configuration, and a 20MP selfie camera. It also has a 4000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IR blaster.

